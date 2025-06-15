CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 7,345 iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,425,000 after purchasing an additional 125,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,183,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 885.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,384.0% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 181,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 169,064 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

