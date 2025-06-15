CX Institutional Buys 345 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in EQT were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in EQT by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 67,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in EQT by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,116,000 after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of EQT stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $57.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 142.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Stephens dropped their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

