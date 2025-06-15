CX Institutional Buys New Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.3%

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

