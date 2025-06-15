CX Institutional Buys New Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Equity Residential Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of EQR opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 105.73%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

