CX Institutional Buys Shares of 2,055 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 1.5%

XYL stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.52 and a 200 day moving average of $121.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $143.50.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

