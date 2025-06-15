CX Institutional Decreases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CX Institutional cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,028,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,284,000 after purchasing an additional 403,283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,053,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $279,103,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Barclays cut their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

