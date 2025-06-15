CX Institutional Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Centene were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC opened at $55.20 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

