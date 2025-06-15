CX Institutional Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,409 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in California Resources were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in California Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in California Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 833.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in California Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in California Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CRC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of California Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.14 million. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

