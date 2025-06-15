CX Institutional Has $230,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after buying an additional 51,031,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,258,000 after buying an additional 19,048,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,932,000 after buying an additional 17,834,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 403.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,122,000 after buying an additional 15,575,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.