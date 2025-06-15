CX Institutional Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in MSCI were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in MSCI by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 78,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,867,000 after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 59,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 116,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in MSCI by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 29,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $541.96 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.32 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.30 and its 200 day moving average is $575.15. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. The business had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.