CX Institutional Has $274,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $101,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,473.73. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.21.

QRVO opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 283.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $869.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

