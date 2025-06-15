CX Institutional Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CX Institutional raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Hasbro Stock Down 2.4%

HAS stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.56. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.41%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

