CX Institutional Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $296.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.62. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $254.44 and a 12-month high of $344.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -736.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

