CX Institutional Invests $213,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Humana by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 570.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Humana from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.24.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $234.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $406.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 25.04%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.