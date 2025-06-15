CX Institutional Invests $217,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $158.62 and a one year high of $196.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

