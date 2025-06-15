CX Institutional Invests $240,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $419,932,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,136,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,314 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,388,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,353,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of VICI opened at $32.10 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.