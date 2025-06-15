CX Institutional Invests $275,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.98.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,497.72. This represents a 54.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

