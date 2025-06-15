CX Institutional Invests $289,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.82 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.