CX Institutional Makes New $236,000 Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in PPL by 121.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,065.30. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Down 1.5%

PPL stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

