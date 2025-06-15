CX Institutional Makes New $250,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

