CX Institutional Makes New $256,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2097 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

