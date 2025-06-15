CX Institutional Makes New $258,000 Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,249 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,793,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,043 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,167,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.87.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,944.80. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

