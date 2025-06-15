CX Institutional Makes New $268,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $911,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,948,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $421,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.4%

NYSE:BABA opened at $112.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.10.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

