CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,796,000 after acquiring an additional 45,174 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 811,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after acquiring an additional 143,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,968,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $84.61 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.87 and a 1 year high of $111.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $455.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In related news, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $2,164,758.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,780. The trade was a 34.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,402 shares of company stock worth $8,529,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

