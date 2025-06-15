CX Institutional Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 373.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $95.73 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.93 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.37%.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

