CX Institutional Purchases 236 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,442,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $748,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,378 shares of company stock valued at $103,915,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $230.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $240.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.77.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
