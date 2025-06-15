CX Institutional Purchases 625 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vistra were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vistra by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 132,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $5,650,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

NYSE:VST opened at $173.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.69.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

