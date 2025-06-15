CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 4,566 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:O opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 292.73%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

