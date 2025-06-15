CX Institutional Sells 1,196 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.24.

NYSE:NSC opened at $248.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

