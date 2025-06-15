CX Institutional Takes $227,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.77 and a 200-day moving average of $129.20. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.39.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.92%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

