CX Institutional Takes $230,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $486.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $380.63 and a one year high of $522.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

