CX Institutional Takes $236,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $223,959,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 15,698.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 816,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,540,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,114,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 627,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,166,000 after acquiring an additional 241,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,033 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $161.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.