CX Institutional Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2,310.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research raised shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $64.84 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

