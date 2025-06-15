CX Institutional Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 969.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.89 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

