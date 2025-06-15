CX Institutional Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXA

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,941.90. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.