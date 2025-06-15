CX Institutional Takes Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Powell Industries by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Powell Industries by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Powell Industries Price Performance
Powell Industries stock opened at $187.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.94. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.01 and a 1-year high of $364.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.
Powell Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Powell Industries Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
