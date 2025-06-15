CX Institutional Takes Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Powell Industries by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Powell Industries by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Price Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $187.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.94. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.01 and a 1-year high of $364.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The business had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWL

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.