CX Institutional Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,630,000 after purchasing an additional 607,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 193,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,811 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $174.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 107.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 456.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

