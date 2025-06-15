D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $15.20. 17,762,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 45,599,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QBTS. B. Riley upped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 4.8%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.49.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,577,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,298,431.20. This represents a 20.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Biscay sold 15,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $259,891.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,177.26. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,358,009 shares of company stock valued at $23,282,578 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.