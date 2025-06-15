Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.32.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $215.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.46. The stock has a market cap of $602.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $930,095,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 15,012.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

