DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 3,657.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $67,901,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 720,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2,589.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 143,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In related news, CEO David R. Little bought 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.70 per share, with a total value of $496,117.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,593 shares in the company, valued at $104,002,941.10. This represents a 0.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Halter sold 5,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,768.75. This represents a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,785 shares of company stock worth $1,400,818 in the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXP Enterprises Trading Down 2.8%

DXPE opened at $76.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.33. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $476.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. Analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

