Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 107888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Energizer Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.85 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,567.15. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

