Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Trading Up 3.5% – Time to Buy?

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $19.35. 11,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 16,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ENLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

