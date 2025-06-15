EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $302,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,712,000 after buying an additional 60,953 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,129,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,996,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,086,000 after buying an additional 334,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EPR. UBS Group increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,395.01. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of EPR opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.27.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.46 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.18%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

