Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,589,382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the previous session’s volume of 743,719 shares.The stock last traded at $8.85 and had previously closed at $8.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.1361 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This is an increase from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Ermenegildo Zegna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

