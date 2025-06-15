Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,260 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.12% of Evolus worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,997,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after acquiring an additional 305,300 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP grew its holdings in Evolus by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,692,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 498,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,368,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 308,753 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,287,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 304,065 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 3,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $33,409.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,139.34. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 4,536 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $60,147.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,597.46. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,353 shares of company stock worth $881,251. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evolus Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of EOLS opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.00. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58.

Evolus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.