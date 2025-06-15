Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,760,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,669,000 after buying an additional 2,462,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,537,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $985,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,321 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,919,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,037,000 after buying an additional 1,513,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,625,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,269,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,922,000 after buying an additional 876,985 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $39.97 and a one year high of $72.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

