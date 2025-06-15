Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 1,908 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

