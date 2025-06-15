First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,018 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 245.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 89.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,497.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Hovde Group lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $180,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,662.16. This represents a 4.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,399 shares of company stock worth $227,646. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

