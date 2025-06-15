First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period.
Shares of FAAR opened at $28.49 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77.
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
