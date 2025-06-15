FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 167.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in FirstCash by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 986.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in FirstCash by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $510,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,737.33. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FCFS

FirstCash Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.14. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $135.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $836.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.11 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.